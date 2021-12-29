Search called off for man possibly armed with knife in Bluffton’s Burnt Church Road area

Law enforcement called off a search Wednesday evening for a man who ran away from deputies earlier in the day in Bluffton.

The man allegedly had a knife when he ran away, the alert said.

Deputies were serving a court order at 4:15 p.m. on Lake Linden Drive when the man ran away, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. There was an increased police presence in the Burnt Church Road area as the search continued.

The man is described as being white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray tank top and khaki shorts when he was last seen.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit and a helicopter searched for the man.

As of 6:10 p.m., the search had ended, according to Maj. Bob Bromage from the Sheriff’s Office.

Residents should avoid contact with the man, police said in the alert. If anyone sees him, they may call 911.

This story has been updated.