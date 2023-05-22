Deputies looking for man wanted for burglaries at under-construction homes in South Hill

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help identifying a man seen on camera breaking into two homes under construction and attempting to steal materials and tools.

On May 6, cameras recorded the man in the 11100 block of 71st Avenue Court E in South Hill breaking into the two homes.

The man piled up building materials and tools, but ran away when deputies arrived.

Detectives believe the same man may be responsible for similar thefts in the same location.

If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at tpcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS.