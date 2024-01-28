Deputies looking for missing Catawba County man

Deputies in Catawba County asked citizens to keep an eye out for Richard Carroll Henchey, a man they consider missing.

Henchey, 80, was last seen on Conover Boulevard heading towards Highway 16 in a silver 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an N.C. license tag KJZ1698.

He is a white man with blue eyes and short gray hair. He’s 5 foot 8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket over a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants.

READ MORE: Alert cancelled for man missing from Kings Mountain

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says Henchey has a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Henchey is asked to call Deputy Cavender at (828) 464-3112.

(WATCH: Four men charged in construction theft)