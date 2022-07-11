Deputies looking for person who fled through multiple counties in truck

Deputies are looking for the person in a truck who they said fled from law enforcement and may be dangerous.

Crime scene detectives have been at a home all day, but they aren’t saying much about why they are there. The investigation is unfolding on East Lehigh Drive and Normandy Boulevard in Deltona.

Channel 9 has been outside the home, which sits back off the road at the end of a long driveway, for hours.

READ: Fentanyl, cocaine trafficking ring dismantled in Orange County

Neighbors said they have been watching detectives come and go from the home since early Monday morning, but detectives have not said why they are at the home.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sent out a picture of a white Ford F-150 truck linked to a suspicious incident in Deltona.

Deputies said the person or persons inside fled from law enforcement through Volusia and Seminole counties, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

READ: ‘An accident waiting to happen’: Wrong-way drivers spotted on new diverging diamond interchange

Neighbors said they have seen a similar truck at the home, but investigators will not say whether the truck they are looking for and whatever brought them to the home are linked.

The home was sold in June 2021. Neighbors said a mother, father and two to four children moved in around that time and have been friendly, with no issues.

READ: UCF police crack down on catalytic converter thefts with new initiative

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.