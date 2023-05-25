Deputies looking for stolen car that rammed patrol vehicle in Cowlitz County

The driver of a stolen car rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle Tuesday after the deputy attempted to stop the car, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, the deputy saw a 1999 Honda Civic on Industrial Way.

After checking the license plate, the deputy discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Seattle.

When the deputy attempted to stop the car on Mt. Solo Road, the driver of the Civic reversed and rammed the patrol car and drove away.

The deputy chased the car westbound on Ocean Beach Highway until the driver drove into oncoming traffic, at which point the deputy ended the chase.

Witnesses last saw the Civic in the area of Oak Point Road.

The car -- which was originally silver -- had been spray-painted black. The license plate is BRU1467.

If you see this car , contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.