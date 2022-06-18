Deputies looking for suspect in man's shooting outside IHOP in DeBary

The suspect in the shooting outside the IHOP in DeBary may be traveling in this 2007 Cadillac CTS with a Florida tag LNI-T47, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911.

A man was shot during an altercation with another man Friday outside an IHOP in DeBary and deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the identification or the condition of the victim at this time, according to a tweet.

The shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. outside of the IHOP at 320 Dirksen Drive.

The shooter may be traveling in a light blue or gray 2007 Cadillac CTS with Florida tag LNI-T47, according to deputies.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia deputies looking for suspect in shooting outside DeBary IHOP