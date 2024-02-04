Deputies looking for suspect who shot teen multiple times near Wingate

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies are looking for a suspect who shot and hospitalized a teen multiple times near Wingate, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to a report of shots fired around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Bobwhite Circle and Canary Court.

The male victim was found at a nearby residence where he was later transported to a local hospital.

He reportedly lived in the area and met a vehicle occupied by multiple unknown people at the intersection. Deputies say the gunman from inside the vehicle began firing shots and struck the man multiple times.

Officials describe the suspect’s vehicle as a gray Honda Civic that fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

