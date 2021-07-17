Deputies looking for suspect in Tampa murder

Detectives are looking for a 25-year-old Tampa man they believe is connected to a July 9 murder at the Willow Brooke Apartments in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are looking for Katrell Hubbard, who is wanted on one count of second degree murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Hellenic Drive in response to shots fired around 10 p.m. on July 9, the Sheriff’s Office said. There they discovered the body of a man with upper body trauma inside one of the apartments.

Detectives initially believed that three suspects were involved. It’s unclear at this time if the Sheriff’s Office is still looking for additional suspects.

Detectives said Hubbard is 6 feet 3 inches tall, and has short dreadlocks. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.