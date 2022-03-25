Deputies: Maintenance worker’s murder at local mosque appears to be random

Seminole County deputies said a maintenance worker’s murder at a local mosque appears to be random.

The investigation remains active as deputies remained at the Husseini Islamic Center near Sanford early Friday.

Hester Avenue near Ronald Reagan Boulevard is still closed as of Friday morning.

Deputies said the 59-year-old victim was attacked early Thursday.

Investigators said Ahmed Raslan, 38, scaled a barbed-wire fence, broke a window and killed the victim.

Deputies said Raslan then took a stolen minivan to Indian River County.

Deputies caught up to him and shot him.

Investigators found bizarre social media posts from Raslan, saying “he had the blood of Julius Caesar in his veins” and “Caesar was the rightful owner of the mosque.”

Raslan was taken to a hospital in Indian River County.

