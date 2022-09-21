Deputies: Man, 19, arrested in connection with attack of jogger in Seminole County

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office announced early Wednesday that deputies have arrested a man in connection with the alleged attack of a woman who was jogging in a neighborhood near Longwood.

Investigators said William Stamper, 19, of Longwood faces charges related to Monday night’s incident.

On Tuesday, SCSO detectives released surveillance video of someone whom they called a “person of interest.”

It showed a man running near West Wekiva Trail and Harrogate Place.

Channel 9 obtained an incident report in the case.

The report detailed how a jogger removed her headphones because she thought someone was following her.

Deputies said the suspect approached the victim from behind and wrapped his arms around her before taking her to the ground.

According to the report, the woman said she struggled with the man for about a minute, screaming for help repeatedly.

She said when a nearby resident in a backyard eventually heard her cries, she urged them to call 911.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma told Channel 9 that as a neighbor jumped a fence in response to the commotion, the suspect to run away.

Officials did not say where they arrested Stamper, who now faces a charge of attempted sexual battery.

Stamper is expected to face a judge Wednesday afternoon.

