Deputies: Man in his 30s shot to death in Orange County

A man died following a shooting in Orlando Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, deputies responded to a condominium complex on Aqua Vista Drive, near John Young Parkway and Holden Avenue.

They discovered a man in the parking lot who had been shot, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the shooting victim died at that location.

They have not released his name but said he was in his 30s.

The sheriff’s office had no details to share about a possible suspect in the case.

