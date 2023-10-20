Deputies: Man allegedly impaired in Midland crash that killed 3 family members

A man was taken into custody in Paris after being accused of impairment in a Midland crash that killed three of his family members.

Those three family members, including a 12-year-old boy, died and four others were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash on Sept. 20, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Highway 24/27 near Bethel School Road.

Deputies identified the three victims as Nicolae Gheorghe, 49, Adela Gheorghe, 47, and a 12-year-old boy.

PREVIOUS: 3 killed in crash, including 12-year-old boy, in Cabarrus County

Investigators gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses. They believe a van driving east swerved into the path of a truck and an SUV heading west, causing the crash.

Investigators believe the van’s driver, 19-year-old Solomon Gheorghe of Norwood, was impaired at the time of the crash. An arrest warrant has been taken out against him for three counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of felony serious injury by vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said they were able to detain Gheorghe in Paris, France, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. He’s in the process of being extradited back to the United States.

