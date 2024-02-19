Deputies: Man arrested after chase near Grandville

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase near Grandville Sunday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies were at the scene of a “traffic related investigation” at 8th Avenue and Jackson Street in Georgetown Township when they saw a Gray Pontiac Grand Prix that was unrelated to the first situation driving in a “reckless” way, the sheriff’s office said. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver tried to run into a police cruiser head-on, deputies said.

Then the vehicle drove off “in a reckless manner” and deputies followed. The chase led into Kent County and the Grand Prix eventually stopped off of Wilson Avenue south of 44th Street in Grandville.

A 38-year-old man who was driving the Grand Prix was taken into custody and booked into the Ottawa County Jail on several charges, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries or property damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.