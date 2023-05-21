Deputies: Man arrested on outstanding felony warrant at Miami County hospital

A man was taken into custody Saturday in Miami County on an outstanding felony warrant at Upper Valley Medical Center.

A Miami County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched around 9:34 a.m. Saturday morning to the 3100 block of N County Road 25A to pick up a male suspect on an outstanding felony warrant, according to the sheriff’s public information log.

David White, 42, was wanted on an outstanding felony charge of making a terroristic threat, according to online jail records.

A deputy was led into White’s room, advised him of his warrant, and asked him to place his hands behind his back, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was placed in handcuffs and transported to Miami County Jail where he remains in custody.

White is currently awaiting arraignment and no bail has been set at this time.