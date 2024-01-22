Deputies: Man arrested for shooting roommate ‘multiple times’

MARCELLUS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old Marcellus man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times by his roommate, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on E North Street near Burney Street for reports of a shooting.

Investigating detectives found that two roommates, 23 and 24 years old, had an argument that turned physical. The 23-year-old pulled out a handgun, shooting the 24-year-old “multiple times.” He was taken to the hospital.

The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail. He was not named by deputies.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269.445.2481 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.

