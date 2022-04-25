Deputies: Man arrested for throwing objects over I-77 bridge, hitting drivers below

A man has been arrested after he admitted to throwing items over a bridge on Interstate 77, striking several drivers below, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received eights calls about someone throwing things over the overpass, hitting cars at mile marker 52 (between Highway 200 and Highway 97) early on Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Boy in car knocked unconscious by rock thrown from SC overpass

Richburg Fire-Rescue said it was also called at 5 a.m. for a person with glass in his eyes in the same location. Firefighters said someone had been “throwing everything they could find off the bridge at tractor-trailers as they passed under.” They said a concrete block hit the driver’s windshield at his face.

Chester County deputies said they were speaking with the victims when dispatchers told them the Highway Patrol was speaking with two other people who were possibly involved in the same incidents.

One of the people talking to Highway Patrol, Nicholas Alston James, 26, of York, admitted to throwing the objects over the bypass, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested James and will charge him after they say he admitted to throwing objects over an I-77 overpass, hitting drivers below him.

Deputies arrested James and took him to the Chester County jail. He will be charged with two counts of malicious injury to property over $2,000 and three counts of malicious injury to property under $2,000.

“This could have seriously injured or killed someone,” Richburg firefighters said about the incident.

“I’ve been driving for 33 years and this has never happened to me,” a driver told Chester County deputies. “I have heard about it and read about it but never seen it. I thought someone shot my vehicle. It’ll shake you to your core.”

This is a disturbing and dangerous situation! At 5:00 AM Rescue 840, Command 801 and EMS3 responded to assist Rossville... Posted by Richburg Fire-Rescue on Monday, April 25, 2022

(WATCH BELOW: I-77 will have ‘smart cameras’ that use AI to alert first responders to crashes)



