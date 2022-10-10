Deputies: Man brings gun on high school campus after flashing it in nearby road rage incident

A man was arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of a Union County high school while dropping off his sibling, deputies told Channel 9.

The incident happened Monday morning. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a man was involved in an off-campus road rage incident where he flashed a gun at another driver on Cuthbertson Road. Then, he turned into the campus of Cuthbertson High School to drop off his sibling, deputies said.

Investigators said Union County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers were already at the school and took the suspect into custody, seizing the weapon.

None of the teachers or students on the high school or nearby middle school campuses were threatened or hurt during the incident, deputies said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the school Monday afternoon and could see several deputies stationed outside with their cars in the parking lot.

A spokesperson for the school district said both Cuthbertson Middle and High schools were placed on a lockdown that lasted about five minutes.

