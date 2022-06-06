Deputies: Man who can't swim steals jet ski in Ormond Beach, gets rescued from river

A man who could not swim stole a jet ski on Sunday and got stuck on the Halifax River after the machine failed to start, Volusia County deputies said.

A body camera video recording showed deputies throwing a rope to a shirtless Ronald Williams, 48, who sat on the jet ski on the water, which had drifted into the Intracoastal Waterway.

"So you are going to take a jet ski and you don't know how to swim?" a deputy is heard saying.

Court records show Williams was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and trespassing. He was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $3,000 bail.

Volusia County deputies, who assisted Ormond Beach police, said they were called to the Cassen Park Boat Ramp at the foot of the Granada Bridge at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday.

Ormond Beach police did not immediately respond Monday to a request for information on the incident.

The jet ski's engine would not start so Williams and the machine drifted into the Intracoastal Waterway where he was seen sitting on the watercraft, a Sheriff's Office incident report states.

A boater willingly loaned deputies his boat, so they could go out to Williams and bring him to shore, the report states.

In the body camera video, deputies are seen initially drawing a pistol on Williams telling him to come to the boat.

Williams said he could not.

"I don't know how to swim," Williams said.

Deputies ask Williams if he had any weapons on him and after he said he didn't, a deputy lowered his firearm and a rope was thrown to Williams. He tied the rope to the handles of the jet ski and was brought on board.

Williams was handed over to Ormond Beach police.

Deputies are seen in the video thanking the boat owner for allowing them to use his boat.

The jet ski was returned to its owner, deputies said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man steals jet ski in Ormond Beach, gets stuck on Halifax River