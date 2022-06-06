Deputies: Man who can't swim steals jet ski in Ormond Beach, gets rescued from river

Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
·2 min read

A man who could not swim stole a jet ski on Sunday and got stuck on the Halifax River after the machine failed to start, Volusia County deputies said.

A body camera video recording showed deputies throwing a rope to a shirtless Ronald Williams, 48, who sat on the jet ski on the water, which had drifted into the Intracoastal Waterway.

"So you are going to take a jet ski and you don't know how to swim?" a deputy is heard saying.

More local crime: Edgewater man arrested for stealing from 86-year-old Flagler County man, police say

Boat theft: Daytona police arrest man accused in beach boat crashing

Jet Ski changes: Proposed Volusia ordinance would help some Jet Ski owners

Court records show Williams was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and trespassing. He was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on $3,000 bail.

Volusia County deputies, who assisted Ormond Beach police, said they were called to the Cassen Park Boat Ramp at the foot of the Granada Bridge at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday.

Ormond Beach police did not immediately respond Monday to a request for information on the incident.

The jet ski's engine would not start so Williams and the machine drifted into the Intracoastal Waterway where he was seen sitting on the watercraft, a Sheriff's Office incident report states.

A boater willingly loaned deputies his boat, so they could go out to Williams and bring him to shore, the report states.

In the body camera video, deputies are seen initially drawing a pistol on Williams telling him to come to the boat.

Williams said he could not.

"I don't know how to swim," Williams said.

Deputies ask Williams if he had any weapons on him and after he said he didn't, a deputy lowered his firearm and a rope was thrown to Williams. He tied the rope to the handles of the jet ski and was brought on board.

Williams was handed over to Ormond Beach police.

Deputies are seen in the video thanking the boat owner for allowing them to use his boat.

The jet ski was returned to its owner, deputies said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man steals jet ski in Ormond Beach, gets stuck on Halifax River

  • Florida Cops Borrow Civilian Boat to Chase Down Suspect in Jet Ski Theft

    The sheriff’s office in Volusia County, Florida, published footage showing officers borrowing a boat to chase down a suspect accused of stealing a Jet Ski.In a post accompanying the footage, the sheriff’s office said, “Around 12:30 pm, deputies responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski.”The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, whom they named as 48-year-old Ronald Williams, “had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it anyway.”This footage shows officers asking a family if they can use their boat, then taking the vessel to pursue the suspect.In the footage, the police tell the suspect to swim over to them. He replies, “I don’t know how to swim.”Police thanked the family for lending their boat to help apprehend the suspect.The suspect was taken into custody and the Jet Ski was returned to its owner, the sheriff’s office said. Credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

