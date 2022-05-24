Deputies: Man charged with giving fentanyl to 26-year-old who overdosed in Union County

A man was charged with giving fentanyl to a 26-year-old who overdosed in Union County, deputies said.

In March, authorities started investigating the overdose death of Javier Sanchez-Ramirez. They determined 32-year-old Trenton Butler supplied the fentanyl to Sanchez-Ramirez.

Last week, deputies searched Butler’s home in Monroe and found more than 800 illicitly pressed pills containing fentanyl. Detectives also seized several firearms from Butler’s home, which authorities said he cannot legally own due to prior felony convictions.

Butler was charged with death by distribution, second-degree murder, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; two counts of firearm by a felon, trafficking in opium and heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place.

“I am proud of our Criminal Investigations division for the hard work and countless hours that went into investigating this case. The UCSO will continue to do our part to hold narcotics traffickers accountable for intentionally supplying deadly substances that ultimately ruin and/or end the lives of those in our community,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

Butler is being held at the Union County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million.

