HOLLAND TWP. — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in a home Monday morning with three young children near Holland.

At about 3:40 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 3700 block of East Traditions Way near 136th Avenue in Holland Township.

A man pointed a gun at a woman he knew during a physical altercation, deputies said in a news release. The woman was eventually able to get away and call 911.

When deputies arrived on scene, he barricaded himself inside the residence along with three young children, the sheriff’s office said.

He refused to leave or release the children, authorities said, but after a few hours of negotiations he exited the home and was taken into custody.

The children were unharmed and given to their mother, the sheriff’s office said.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Deputies: Man in custody after barricading in home with children near Holland