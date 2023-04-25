Deputies: Man linked to Apopka carjacking nabbed in Seminole County

A man sought by police in connection to a carjacking in Orange County is behind bars in Seminole County.

According to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested David Flores after he broke into a shed Monday night in a Longwood neighborhood.

Residents watched as deputies searched for Flores near Wekiva Springs Road and Sweetwater Cove Boulevard.

Deputies said they eventually found Flores hiding in a shed, took him into custody, and charged him with burglary.

SCSO said the Apopka Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Flores after he committed a carjacking earlier in the day.

Channel 9 has reached out to Apopka police for more details about the alleged carjacking incident, including where it happened and if anyone was hurt, but we have not heard back.

Eyewitness News is also working to confirm that Flores was the man who was captured on video being handcuffed near Longwood Monday night.

