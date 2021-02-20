Deputies: Man misused 911, called dispatchers multiple times in one day

Julissa Zavala, The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.

Feb. 19—HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he called 911 multiple times in one day and falsely reported emergencies, they said.

On Wednesday, officials said the Hanford Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a male subject, later identified as Heath Brazil, who stated he was at his residence in the 13400 block of 7th Avenue in Hanford. Once on the line with the emergency dispatcher, officials said Heath asked if he was speaking to the "real" 911 and asked to be transferred to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

When the dispatcher asked what Brazil's emergency was, he allegedly stated "nothing" and that he "just wanted to be left alone" and told the dispatcher that his call was a prank. The dispatcher then transferred Brazil to the Kings County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center.

Once on the line with KCSO Dispatch, Brazil asked for a KCSO deputy by name and asked to have the deputy respond to his house. Officials said Brazil refused to give his name or address to the dispatcher and then told the dispatcher he no longer used drugs and hung up on her.

Sheriff's officials said Brazil called HPD Dispatch again on 911 and told the dispatcher he was "sorry for wasting her time."

Brazil also placed a 911 call that was routed to the Visalia Police Department. During this call, Brazil said the KCSO deputy was currently assaulting him at the deputy's residence in the county of Tulare.

During the time of the call, Sheriff's officials said the deputy was working in the city of Hanford.

Officials said Brazil called 911 multiple times identifying himself as the KCSO deputy and stated that he was prank calling and that he had the wrong number.

In addition, KCSO said Brazil also contacted a woman who he was restrained from per a served domestic violence restraining order.

KCSO detectives said they responded to Brazil's residence in the 13400 block of 7th Avenue and conducted a parole search of his residence. They said they located drug paraphernalia and subsequently arrested Brazil.

Authorities said Brazil was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of violation of domestic violence restraining order and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $20,000 and officials said he was also held on a no-bail parole hold.

Detectives said they sent their case to the Kings County District Attorney's Office for review of charges for the misuse of the 911 system.

Recommended Stories

  • Jerusalem’s Old City turns white with snow

    Before dawn children were up hurling snowballs at each other outside the Old City gates, as the faithful trudged to sites holy to Judaism, Islam and Christianity.The snowstorm began on Wednesday evening (February 17) leading the authorities to shut down public transportation and block the main road to Jerusalem.But as it eased overnight the municipality said it would resume services, and people even drove to see the spectacle.

  • Exclusive: Families will be able to meet again next month

    Families will be reunited, all schools will return within weeks and care home residents will be allowed visitors under plans to ease Covid restrictions being announced by Boris Johnson on Monday, The Telegraph can reveal. The move will be revealed in the Prime Minister's roadmap for how the nationwide lockdown will start to be lifted. Two different households will be allowed to meet outside by Easter – allowing groups of relatives to finally catch up in gardens or parks – thanks to the lifting of rules that stop two household groups from gathering outdoors. Relatives who live far away from each other may have to wait a little longer, however, because it is unclear when guidance telling people to remain in their local areas will be lifted. A senior Whitehall source said: "What the public is longing for more than anything is seeing family members and loved ones. It's been a very long time and a difficult year." Number 10 is concerned about the impact lockdown has had on families kept apart from each other, with Mr Johnson talking about the mental "strain" of restrictions this week. It comes as promising new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the number of people infected with Covid had dropped by 30 per cent in a week and the virus 'R' rate had fallen again. On Friday, Mark Drakeford, the Welsh First Minister, raised hopes of Easter "staycation" holidays, saying he was looking at whether hotels and B&Bs with "self-contained" accommodation could open.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • No internet, no email. SC’s rural residents are struggling to get COVID-19 vaccines

    A combined 4,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered by DHEC in the eight rural South Carolina counties that lack a hospital, roughly a third of what would be expected were the vaccine being administered equitably.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • Photo of Domino's workers in Texas goes viral: 'Serving you during this crisis'

    The poster, a Domino's employee, called out rude customers who berated staff working during the icy weather in Texas.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a 'full investigation' of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes

    Cuomo's administration is under scrutiny after his top aide said it deliberately withheld information about COVID-19 nursing-home deaths in the state.

  • As Texas deep freeze subsides, some households now face electricity bills as high as $10,000

    “The last thing an awful lot of people need right now is a higher electric bill — and that’s unfortunately something a lot of people will get stuck with."

  • Donald Trump Jr hits out ‘Democrat governor’ of Texas... who is actually Republican

    Texas last had a Democrat governor more than 25 years ago

  • NASA's Perseverance rover has beamed back the first-ever photo of a Mars landing

    NASA also has the rover's first color photos of the Martian surface, and an image from a spacecraft orbiting Mars that spotted the rover's parachute.

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • Biden Tells Allies 'America Is Back,' but Macron and Merkel Push Back

    President Joe Biden used his first public encounter with America’s European allies to describe a new struggle between the West and the forces of autocracy, declaring that “America is back” while acknowledging that the past four years had taken a toll on its power and influence. His message stressing the importance of reinvigorating alliances and recommitting to defending Europe was predictably well received at a session of the Munich Security Conference that Biden addressed from the White House. But there was also pushback, notably from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who in his address made an impassioned defense of his concept of “strategic autonomy” from the United States, making the case that Europe can no longer be overly dependent on the United States as it focuses more of its attention on Asia, especially China. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And even Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who is leaving office within the year, tempered her praise for Biden’s decision to cancel plans for a withdrawal of 12,000 U.S. troops from the country with a warning that “our interests will not always converge.” It appeared to be a reference to Germany’s ambivalence about confronting China — a major market for its automobiles and other high-end German products — and to the continuing battle with the United States over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia. But all three leaders seemed to recognize that their first virtual encounter was a moment to celebrate the end of the era of “America First,” and for Macron and Merkel to welcome back Biden, a politician whom they knew well from his years as a senator and vice president. And Biden used the moment to warn about the need for a common strategy in pushing back at an Internet-fueled narrative, promoted by both Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, that the chaos surrounding the American election was another sign of democratic weakness and decline. “We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people in this changed world,” Biden said, adding, “We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of history.” For the president, a regular visitor to the conference even as a private citizen after serving as vice president, the address was something of a homecoming. The session was crunched down to a video meeting by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, this year’s host, and the European leaders decided to do the same for a brief, closed meeting of the Group of 7 allies that Biden also participated in. The next in-person summit meeting is still planned for Britain this summer, pandemic permitting. Biden never named his predecessor, Donald Trump, in his remarks, but framed them around wiping out the traces of Trumpism in the United States’ approach to the world. He celebrated its return to the Paris climate agreement, which took effect just before the meeting, and a new initiative, announced Thursday night, to join Britain, France and Germany in engaging Iran diplomatically in an effort to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement that Trump exited. But rather than detail an agenda, Biden tried to recall the first principles that led to the Atlantic alliance and the creation of NATO in 1949, near the beginning of the Cold War. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident,” the president said. “We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it.” In a deliberate contrast to Trump, who talked about withdrawing from NATO and famously declined on several occasions to acknowledge the United States’ responsibilities under Article V of the alliance’s charter to come to the aid of members under attack, Biden cast the United States as ready to assume its responsibilities as the linchpin of the alliance. “We will keep the faith” with the obligation, he said, adding that “an attack on one is an attack on all.” But he also pressed Europe to think about challenges in a new way — different from the Cold War, even if the two biggest geostrategic adversaries seem familiar. “We must prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China,” he said, naming “cyberspace, artificial intelligence and biotechnology” as the new territory for competition. And he argued for pushing back against Russia — he called Putin by his last name, with no title attached — mentioning in particular the need to respond to the SolarWinds attack that was aimed at federal and corporate computer networks. “Addressing Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks in the United States and across Europe and the world has become critical to protect collective security,” Biden said. The president avoided delving in to the difficult question of how to make Russia pay a price without escalating the confrontation. A senior White House cyberofficial told reporters this week that the scope and depth of the Russian intrusion was still under study, and officials are clearly struggling to come up with options to fulfill Biden’s commitment to make Putin pay a price for the attack. But it was the dynamic with Macron, who has made a habit of criticizing the NATO alliance as nearing “brain death” and no longer “pertinent” since the disappearance of the Warsaw Pact, that captured attention. Macron wants NATO to act as more of a political body, a place where European members have equivalent status to the United States and are less subject to the American tendency to dominate decision-making. A Europe better able to defend itself, and more autonomous, would make NATO “even stronger than before,” Macron insisted. He said Europe should be “much more in charge of its own security,” increasing its commitments to spending on defense to “rebalance” the trans-Atlantic relationship. That is not a widely shared view among the many European states that do not want to spend the money required, and the nations of Central and Eastern Europe are unwilling to trust their security to anyone but the United States. Macron also urged that the renovation of NATO’s security abilities should involve “a dialogue with Russia.” NATO has always claimed that it is open to better relations with Moscow, but that Russia is not interested, especially as long as international sanctions remain after its seizure of Crimea from Ukraine about seven years ago. But Macron, speaking in English to answer a question, also argued that Europe could not count on the United States as much as it had in past decades. “We must take more of the burden of our own protection,” he said. In practice, it will take many years for Europe to build up a defense arm that would make it more self-reliant. But Macron is determined to start now, just as he is determined to increase the European Union’s technological capacities so that it can become less dependent on American and Chinese supply chains. Biden, in contrast, wants to deepen those supply chains — of both hardware and software — among like-minded Western allies in an effort to lessen Chinese influence. He is preparing to propose a new joint project for European and American technology companies in areas like semiconductors and the kinds of software that Russia exploited in the SolarWinds hacking. It was Merkel who dwelled on the complexities of dealing with China, given its dual role as competitor and necessary partner for the West. “In recent years, China has gained global clout, and as trans-Atlantic partners and democracies, we must do something to counter this,” Merkel said. “Russia continually entangles European Union members in hybrid conflicts,” she said. “Consequently, it is important that we come up with a trans-Atlantic agenda toward Russia that makes cooperative offers on the one hand, but on the other very clearly names the differences.” While Biden announced he would make good on an American promise to donate $4 billion to the campaign to expedite the manufacturing and distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world — a move approved last year by a Democratic-led House and a Republican led-Senate — there were clear differences in approach during the meeting. Underscoring the importance that the European Union accords to Africa, Macron called on Western nations to supply 13 million vaccine doses to African governments “as soon as possible” to protect health workers. He warned that if the alliance failed to do this, “our African friends will be pressured by their populations, and rightly so, to buy doses from the Chinese, the Russians or directly from laboratories.” Vaccine donations would reflect “a common will to advance and share the same values,” Macron said. Otherwise, “the power of the West, of Europeans and Americans, will be only a concept, and not a reality.” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, on Friday also urged countries and drugmakers to help speed up the manufacturing and distribution of vaccines across the globe, warning that the world could be “back at Square 1” if some countries went ahead with their vaccination campaigns and left others behind. “Vaccine equity is not just the right thing to do, it’s also the smartest to do,” Tedros said to the Munich conference. He argued that the longer it would take to vaccinate populations in every country, the longer the pandemic would remain out of control. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Hillary blasts Ted Cruz for leaving dog Snowflake behind on Cancun trip

    Parody Twitter account quickly started for Cruz family’s poodle, garnering almost 3,000 followers by Friday afternoon and chiming in with Hillary Clinton

  • US Marines investigate viral TikTok of female Marine calling out Corps handling of sexual assault

    II Marine Expeditionary Force says Marine in the video is ‘safe’

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.

  • Yes, we messed up on electricity. But the Texas way of governing is far from broken.

    There’s plenty to improve on, but if it’s as bad as leftists suggest, why do so many people want to come here?

  • Why Ted Cruz was so hated long before the Cancun incident

    Texas’s junior senator has never much cared for being liked – which has left him vulnerable in the face of public outrage

  • Ted Cruz: Clinton hits out at senator for leaving dog as Biden to declare Texas a ‘national disaster’

    Follow latest updates on Texas storm

  • Proud Texan Kacey Musgraves trolls Ted Cruz — and helps Texas — with new shirt

    Country musician Kacey Musgraves is selling a T-shirt mocking Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who traveled to Cancun as a deadly winter storm ravaged the state.

  • Fox News host Sean Hannity tried to cover for Ted Cruz in a post-Cancun interview, only for the Texas senator to contradict him

    Hannity said Cruz was going to Cancun with his daughters for just a "quick drop-off trip." But Cruz abandoned that account.