Deputies: Man reported missing in Spalding County later arrested for trafficking meth

A 27-year-old man who was reported missing was later arrested for trafficking meth, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, around 2:30 a.m. Spalding deputies were on N. Expressway when they were notified by a Flock alert of a missing person possibly in a gold 2007 GMC Sierra truck.

The missing person alert was for Juan Camacho, 27, who was spotted driving the truck. Officials said Camacho was reported missing on May 20 by the owner of the vehicle.

Deputies said records showed Camacho being unlicensed and also having a license suspension for a DUI.

As deputies conducted the traffic stop, authorities reportedly contacted the owner of the truck to come and pick it up due to Camacho not having a license.

Deputies said Camacho immediately got out of the truck and being emptying out his pockets. Deputies reportedly put Camacho in handcuffs while searching him and the truck.

As deputies searched the Camacho’s pockets, they reportedly found a small amount of methamphetamine. Authorities said they found more small pieces of meth throughout the front of the truck.

In the glovebox was a large amount of money along with a large scale and baking sheet under the fold-down center console, the report stated. Officials also reportedly found a huge amount of suspected methamphetamine in an empty Rigid toolbox.

Authorities said the meth was packaged inside a clear zip-top baggie.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the truck told deputies she and Camacho have a remodeling business together and the money was for down payments for the job. Due to not having documented paperwork, deputies kept the money as evidence.

In total, deputies reportedly found a total of 1,060 grams of meth in large zip-top baggies and 5.5 grams in small zip tog baggies.

Camacho was charged with driving while unlicensed, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.

