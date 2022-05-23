Deputies: Man on the run after killing ex-wife, shooting grandmother as she held 4-month-old

Deputies are searching for a man they say shot and killed his ex-wife and shot her mother as she held their 4-month-old.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday off Autumn Brook Drive in Canton. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Thomas, 30, has been on the run ever since.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at the home and found two people shot inside. Victoria Thomas, 30, died from her injuries.

Her mother, Myrna Garcia, was taken to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. Deputies said Garcia was holding her 4-month-old grandchild when she was shot.

“Deputies arrived on the scene 3 minutes after being dispatched by Cherokee 911 but the suspect, Christopher Thomas, 30 years old of Acworth, had already fled the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

A 10-year-old was also inside the home at the time of the shooting. Neither child was injured in the shooting.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas is believed to be driving a black Kia. Anyone who spots him or has more information about his location is urged to contact 911.

