Deputies: Man says it ‘felt good’ shooting at people at 2 Orange County resorts

Deputies said the man accused of shooting two women at two different Orange County resorts Wednesday night told them it “felt good” to shoot at people and “provided him a sense of relief.”

Deputies said Jailen Houston, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and more charges are expected.

Houston is accused of shooting two women at two different Orange County resorts 10 minutes apart.

Deputies said Houston walked into the lobby of Westgate Lakes Resort on Turkey Lake Road and opened fire, shooting a woman in her 20s. Deputies said he drove away and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Ten minutes later, deputies said the same man went to Marriott’s Cypress Harbour Villas — which is two and a half miles away — and shot the hotel’s security guard, a woman in her 20s.

That woman was also taken to the hospital.

Deputies said there were other locations where he was reported to have fired shots, but no one else was injured.

Deputies have not identified the two women who were shot.

