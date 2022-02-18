Deputies: Man says he was on meth, alcohol during alleged robbery in Spokane Valley

Feb. 17—Deputies arrested a man Wednesday who is accused of robbing a convenience store Jan. 21 in Spokane Valley.

Jason K.N. Watters, 37, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, robbed the business at 102 S. Thierman Road and fled in a mid-sized SUV, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a welfare check of a caller, identified as Watters, stating he believed he was being followed and thinks they will shoot him, deputies said. He said he had a gun and knives in the car with him and was parked in a gas station parking lot at 2303 N. Argonne Road, the release said.

A deputy observed Watters' vehicle but did not see anyone else that appeared to be involved, the release said. Watters drove south on Argonne Road and was pulled over near the intersection of Argonne Road and Indiana Avenue, where he was detained without incident, deputies said.

Watters told detectives he was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol and barely remembered what happened the day of the robbery. He said the gun wasn't his and that it wasn't loaded, nor did it have a magazine in it during the alleged robbery.

Watters was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. He remained in jail as of Thursday night and his bond was set at $15,000.