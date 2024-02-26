Deputies find man with sheriff’s uniforms, loaded guns and stolen vehicle in Sacramento County

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man on Saturday who was found with a loaded gun, an imitation handgun, and several Sacramento County Sheriff’s uniforms along with a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said that based on the weapons and clothing found, along with the car’s resemblance to law enforcement vehicles, they are concerned that the man may have been impersonating a Sacramento County deputy.

22-year-old motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run in Sacramento

“Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating possible victims that may have been contacted by Whitley impersonating a member of the Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement officer,” the sheriff’s office said on X. “These crimes breach public trust with law enforcement are treated as a serious threat.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sacramento County deputies found a white Ford Crown Victoria near Watt Avenue and Peacekeeper Way in North Highlands. According to SCSO, the car was stolen.

When deputies tried to stop the car, the driver, 36, led them on a high-speed chase for about 15 minutes, SCSO said. “Deputies were able to employ the PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle. [The suspect] attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot, but was quickly apprehended by a Sheriff’s K9 unit,” sheriff’s officials added.

Northern California man uses fake military uniform, 20-year-old image to scam people

A search of the stolen Ford revealed a loaded shotgun, an imitation handgun, and several Sacramento County Sheriff’s uniforms and other clothing with sheriff’s insignias, the sheriff’s office said.

“[The suspect] has a lengthy criminal history and has no affiliation with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency,” SCSO said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.