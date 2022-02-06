Deputies: Man shoots girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in brick attack

A man who tried to attack his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend with a brick was shot and critically injured Saturday night at a home near DeLand, Volusia County sheriff's investigators said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 400 block of South Blue Lake Avenue. The victim, 50, then drove to a home 1 mile away on South Kentucky Avenue, where he was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant.

According to investigators, a woman at the Blue Lake Avenue home said her ex-boyfriend showed up uninvited, entered her house and confronted her and her current boyfriend.

After an argument, the former boyfriend left but later returned. A physical fight started in the front yard of the home and the ex-boyfriend armed himself with a brick. That’s when the woman's current boyfriend retrieved a handgun and shot the ex-boyfriend, sheriff's officials said.

After he was shot, the ex-boyfriend drove to the Kentucky Avenue home.

He was listed in critical condition Sunday following emergency surgery, Gant said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man shoots girlfriend's ex-boyfriend near DeLand in brick attack