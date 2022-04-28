Deputies: Man shoots, injures 2 young people during car break-in

Sheriff’s investigators said a man shot at and injured two people during an attempted car break-in outside of a Pine Hills home early Thursday.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Silver Star and Pine Hills roads around 2 a.m.

Investigators said they met with a man who told them he saw two people trying to break into his car along Martinwood Drive.

The man said when he felt threatening by the apparent burglars, he fired several shots at them.

Sheriff’s investigators told Eyewitness News that two kids were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 6 a.m., a WFTV news crew watched crime scene investigators focus on a house at the intersection of Martinwood Drive and Elderwood Lane.

Channel 9 also saw investigators place a handgun into an evidence box and deputies questioning possible witnesses.

As of 7 a.m., crime scene tape continued to block access to the area and multiple evidence markers lined the ground.

Eyewitness News reporter Christy Turner is on scene and gathering the latest details from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

