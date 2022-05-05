Deputies: Man shoots, kills roommate after fight at Seminole County home

A man died following a shooting at a home near Sanford Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the house on Sanford Avenue near Fern Drive around 10 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.

First responders tried to save him, but he died.

A man told deputies that he had been fighting with his roommate throughout the day.

Eventually, he said the argument turned physical and he fired a gun in self-defense, killing the man.

Investigators said the gunman stayed at the home after the shooting and is cooperating with them.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of either roommate.

