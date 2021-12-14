Deputies: Man shoplifts at Walmart, gets Tased

Dec. 14—CANNONSBURG — A Carter County man was Tased for running from deputies after pushing a shopping cart full of stolen goods into the Walmart parking lot, according to court records.

Garrett R. Cole, 27, of Grayson, was charged with shoplifting, first-degree fleeing on foot and resisting arrest. Cole is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on no bond, due to a parole violation.

Cole was paroled out in 2019 on two drug convictions he received in Boyd County, according to the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup.

According to his citation, Boyd Sheriff's deputies were on scene at the Cannonsburg Walmart at about 10 p.m. Friday, responding to another shoplifting complaint when an employee saw Cole go through the self-checkout without canning his items.

Cole then left the store and pushed his buggy into the parking lot, containing $370 worth of electronic goods, according to court records.

When deputies tried to stop him, records show Cole took off on foot, leaving the cart behind. After receiving several warnings to stop running or he would be Tased, the citation states.

Deputies said Cole didn't listen — he went to the ground after taking 50,000 volts in the body.

After going to the ground, Cole still put up a tussle, but eventually relented and was taken into custody, according to court records.

