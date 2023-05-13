Deputies find man shot dead in suburban Delray Beach

Stock cop lights

DELRAY BEACH — A man was found shot dead Friday night in suburban Delray Beach, police said Saturday.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on 5300 Woodland Drive along Military Trail west of the city at about 9:35 p.m. Friday after a report of gunshots, deputies said Saturday.

Deputies said the man died on the scene from gunshot wounds, and that detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Woodland Drive is northwest of Lake Ida Road off Military Trail in the city's western suburbs.

The sheriff’s office has not identified a suspect, nor did it reveal any other details about the victim, such as his age or hometown. Deputies said all individuals involved in the shooting have been accounted for and that there is no threat to the community.

"Your safety remains our top priority, and we can confirm that there is NO active threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement. "We understand that this is a concerning event and we appreciate your patience as we continue to work diligently on this case."

No further information about the shooting was available Saturday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man found shot dead in suburban Delray Beach Friday night