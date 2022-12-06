Deputies: Man shot to death in Orange County, shooter at large

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday at an Orlando-area apartment complex, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the Tymber Skan complex off Texas Avenue just before 2 a.m.

At the scene, they determined someone had been shot along Tymberwood Lane.

Investigators said the male victim, whom they did not identify, died at a hospital.

OCSO said it had no information to release about a suspect in the case, as the shooter took off before deputies arrived.

