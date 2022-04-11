Deputies find man shot inside home, Chester police investigating murder

Chester police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a home on Saturday.

Police said at about 10:40 p.m., deputies in the area of Saluda Street in Chester heard gunshots ring out in the Eureka Mill neighborhood.

ALSO READ: One person dead after overnight shooting in south Charlotte, CMPD says

Officers said within seconds, deputies arrived at a home on 3rd Street. They found Quentin “Leo” Linsey Williams, 27, shot and lying on the ground, police said.

Deputies called for EMS and giving aid to Williams, according to police. Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died, officers said.

Police did not have information on what led up to the shooting or if there was a suspect in the case.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Chaotic and scary’: One shot in Harris Teeter parking lot, Kannapolis police say)







