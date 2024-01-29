Deputies find man shot inside vehicle outside Montgomery County bar

Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle outside a Montgomery County bar early Monday morning.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the 4100 block of Germantown Pike on initial reports of a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the man was found shot inside his vehicle outside Napoleon Palace.

We are working to learn his condition and what led to the shooting.

News Center 7 will provide updates on his story.