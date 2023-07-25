Deputies: Man shot, killed during 2021 ‘cannabis pop-up party’ not intended target

Orange County deputies say they’ve arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 43-year-old man in 2021.

Deputies said Vinh Chung, 43, may not have been 23-year-old Ramon Galva’s intended target.

Detectives said what started on social media escalated into a fight over a woman between Galva and another man at a pop-up cannabis party.

The next night, deputies said Galva went back to the party at the office building, this time shooting inside the building killing Chung.

Surveillance cameras captured the sound of a barrage of bullets being fired into an Orange County building nearly two years ago.

Documents show after the shooting, Galva sent messages to friends saying that he ran into trouble and had to move to Georgia to lay low.

Through his social media and phone records, detectives said they were able to connect Galva to the scene of the crime and the murder.

He’s currently being held with no bond facing a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

