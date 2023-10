ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Orange County Sunday afternoon, according to deputies.

Around 4 p.m., deputies said they responded to the 4000 block of North Goldenrod Road, in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No other details have been released.