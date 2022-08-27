Deputies: Man shot at Orange County motel

A man is recovering after being shot at a motel in Orlando early Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Hotel Bel-Air on South Orange Blossom Trail near Lancaster Road around 2:30 a.m.

At the scene they said they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

He was rushed to a hospital where he’s expected to recover, OCSO said.

Eyewitness News’ Sabrina Maggiore watched from outside the motel as detectives conducted their investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: We're working to learn more about an early morning shooting at the Bel-Air Hotel. Dispatch tells us a fight here escalated and one person was shot. We learned it's not the first time deputies have been called to this motel over the last month. pic.twitter.com/UDJ5gTgrcN — Sabrina Maggiore (@SabrinaWFTV) August 27, 2022

The sheriff’s communications center told WFTV that the incident began as a fight between two men that resulted in one person being shot.

We watched as deputies walked the property and set up crime scene tape.

Channel 9 saw deputies situated mostly inside the building and watched as they appeared to obtain surveillance video.

WFTV is working to learn more about who was shot, what led to the shooting and if an arrest has been made.

