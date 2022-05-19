Deputies: Man shot, suspects sought in Orange County

A man is fighting for his life after being shot Thursday morning in Orlando, sheriff’s investigators said.

Deputies responded to Kaley Street around 12:45 a.m. and determined that someone shot the man near the intersection of Woods Avenue.

On scene, deputies learned that the shooting victim, 23, had already gone for help at nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center.

His injuries are life-threatening and he was listed in critical condition at last report, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives said suspects in this case also left the shooting scene before deputies arrived and are still being sought.

Deputies are investigating a shooting on Kaley Street overnight.

Investigators did not give suspects’ descriptions or a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with tips about this case is asked to contact OCSO or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

