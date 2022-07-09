Deputies: Man sought on warrants found hiding in apartment attic

Jul. 9—A Brownsville man accused of violating a protective order and accused of continuance violence against a family member was found hiding in the attic of an apartment located on Old Port Isabel Road in Brownsville, authorities said.

Jose Guadalupe Rios,29, had allegedly climbed into the attic of the apartment to avoid being arrested, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a Friday Facebook post.

Authorities said Aria Abigail Amaya, 28, believed to be Rios' common-law wife, was also arrested for hindering the apprehension of Rios.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon with Cameron County sheriff's deputies responding to the apartment in reference to a welfare concern for three children ages 5, 8 and 9, authorities said.

A concerned citizen told the deputies that Rios was a wanted subject and was inside the apartment, officials said. According to the sheriff's post, the citizen said the children were scared because Rios had arrived at the apartment with blood stains on his shirt. The children were also complaining about being hungry and not having anything to eat, according to authorities.

When investigators arrived at the apartment, they identified themselves as officers as they knocked on the apartment door. "The children were looking out the window crying with frighten faces," the post stated.

The investigators continued to knock on the door, but nobody answered. After hearing sounds of what appeared to be a scuffle and banging inside the apartment, "Investigators fearing for the safety of the children, kicked the front door under exigent circumstances," the post states.

The children were safely removed from the apartment and while investigators were looking around, they noticed broken sheetrock on the ceiling of the kitchen, the post stated. Underneath the broken sheetrock was a refrigerator that had been moved.

Authorities said it appeared Rios used the refrigerator to gain access to the attic and was hiding there.

After talking to Rios for about 20 minutes, investigators were able to get him down and he was arrested without incident, according to the post.

Amaya, who is the mother of the children, was charged with hindering apprehension and transported and booked at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center, authorities said. The children were turned over to a family member.

Rios was arrested of Feb. 3, by Brownsville police for assaulting his common-law wife, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department. A protective order was later placed against Rios.

On March 19, police found a vehicle in the middle of the road on Southmost Boulevard with his common-law wife inside, police said. "When the officer got down, he noticed that the female has been assaulted and she told him it was Jose Guadalupe Rios that had assaulted her," Sandoval said.

The couple had gone to South Padre Island and when they were driving back, he started to assault her, Sandoval said. The woman managed to pull the keys out of the ignition which caused the vehicle to stop in the middle of the road., he said.

When the investigators started talking to her and ran Rios' name through a database, they found out that he had a protective order against him, police said. This is when two warrants were issued for his arrest that included violation of a protective order and continuous violence of a family member, Sandoval said.