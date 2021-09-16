Deputies: Man in standoff threatened people with bow and arrow, swung machete

Sep. 16—A man taken into custody Monday after a SWAT standoff had threatened people with a bow and arrow and swung a machete at another man, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Joshua Ray Sage, 35, of West Carrollton, is scheduled to be video-arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Municipal Court's Western Division in New Lebanon after he was charged Wednesday with felonious assault.

Sage surrendered to deputies around 4:45 p.m. Monday after the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team used tear gas to get him to come out of a home in the 7100 block of state Route 4, also called Germantown Pike in Jefferson Twp. His arrest ended a more than six-hour standoff.

Sage called in a fake abduction and then refused to come out of the house, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

"Josh had also threatened multiple people at the house with a bow and arrow and then swung a machete at (another man) and cut his finger," the affidavit stated.

Sage remains in the Montgomery County Jail.