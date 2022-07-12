Deputies say man stole more than $60K of items from Amazon warehouses
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says a metro man stole about $30,000 worth of merchandise from a metro Amazon warehouse.
The sheriff’s office released surveillance video of the man — whom they’ve identified as Markece Ryans — stealing contents from the warehouse, loading the items into bins on a cart and then putting the items into a car outside the warehouse.
Deputies said he is believed to have stolen $28,000 from another Amazon warehouse in Mississippi, as well as $15,000 from one in Huntsville, Alabama.
Investigators believe there may be more warehouses that Ryans allegedly stole items from.
Ryans is currently charged with 2nd degree burglary and theft by taking.
