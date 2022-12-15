Deputies: Man trying to escape hospital hurts 2 officers, tries to steal gun, truck

A man attempting to flee from Upper Valley Medical Center is facing felonious assault of a police officer and other additional charges after sending the hospital into lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) shortly after 1 p.m. on reports of a hospital patient, identified as Brandon Bitzow, physically fighting with UVMC police personnel on the second floor progressive care unit, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by News Center 7.

As officers arrived on scene, it was reported that Bitzow was running towards the progressive care unit (PCU), before exiting the building and running through the parking lot in a hospital gown, the report states.

When deputies began chasing after Bitzow through the parking lot, they continually gave him several commands to stop running but he continued, deputies said.

Deputies saw Bitzow head towards a dark colored pick-up truck occupied by two older males, the report states. Bitzow then got into the driver seat of the truck and attempted to use it to flee from police and hospital staff.

At this time, Sgt. Randy Slusher got out his taser, told Bitzow to stop, counted to three and then deployed the taser to the right side of Bitzow’s upper torso, managing to get him out of the truck, the report states.

Bitzow was then taken into custody and sent to the emergency room to treat injuries that required hospitalization prior to the incident, as well as check for any injuries he sustained while trying to flee, according to the incident report.

Medical staff intended to keep Bitzow sedated in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment as two deputies were assigned to guard him, the report stated.

Bitzow was charged with felonious assault along with further chargers pending review from the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

A struggle took place between Bitzow and a female officer where he attempted to forcibly remove her pistol from her holster, the report stated. Hospital staff was assaulted and injured while attempting to help the officers control the situation.

The male officer received injuries to his face that required a CT scan, and the female officer had undetermined injuries which required treatment as well, the incident report stated.

News Center 7 attempted to reach out to UVMC for an update on Bitzow’s condition but they were unable to provide any information.

A spokesperson for UVMC released the following statement yesterday after the incident.

“Shortly after 1 p.m., a patient at Upper Valley Medical Center became combative with hospital staff and hospital public safety officers. Local law enforcement was called to assist. The patient fled the hospital, was apprehended by public safety and law enforcement officers in the UVMC parking lot, and is continuing to receive treatment.”



















