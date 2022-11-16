COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is wanted after he allegedly inappropriately touched women at Ottawa County stores, deputies say.

Authorities are looking for Nicholas Linderman, 38, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking for Nicholas Linderman, 38, who they say inappropriately touched women in multiple Ottawa County stores.

The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at a store in the 1140 block of West Randall Street near 68th Street in Coopersville. Linderman went up to a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter and touched both of them, the sheriff’s office said. It said the women did not know him. Deputies say that incident was reported on Oct. 31.

The second incident happened around 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 at a store in the 14700 block of US-31 near Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township. Deputies say Linderman went up to a 19-year-old woman and touched her. She also did not know him, authorities say.

He had left by the time deputies got there.

“None of the victims were injured during the assaults,” the sheriff’s office said.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Deputies: Man wanted for inappropriately touching women in stores