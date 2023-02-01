Deputies: Man, woman accused of trying to spray paint stolen semi-tractor in Flagler County

Deputies in Flagler County said a man and a woman were arrested after they were caught trying to spray paint a stolen semi-trailer.

Officials said Dayanly Gonzalez and Reinier Perez were arrested Monday after they were caught tampering with a stolen Peterbilt semi-tractor.

Deputies said they were called about the incident after people noticed the two were spray painting the semi-tractor in the back corner of a Days Inn parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they said Gonzalez and Perez both ran into nearby woods near I-95.

Gonzalez was soon arrested, and Perez was arrested after hiding in the woods for a few hours, officials said.

Deputies said the semi-tractor had been stolen just hours earlier from Columbia County.

According to a report, the semi-tractor’s original color is pink, and Gonzalez and Perez were in the process of spray painting it to conceal it when deputies arrived.

Deputies said the semi-tractor, which is valued at $280,000, had its GPS unit disabled and it was found nearby in the woods.

“Thanks to another concerned citizen calling after ‘See Something, Say Something’ our deputies were able to catch two thieves and recover a stolen semi and return it to its rightful owner,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “They also get selected as the dumb criminals of the week award for thinking they could spray paint a semi in a hotel parking lot and not be noticed.”

