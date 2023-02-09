Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home

Two people are facing drug and gun charges in north Georgia after deputies found massive amounts of drugs.

Lumpkin County deputies say they found enough drugs to constitute trafficking charges.

Inside the home, deputies found:

274 grams of methamphetamine

144 grams of cocaine

71 grams of heroin

27 grams of fentanyl

Marijuana

An AR-15 assault rifle

Christopher Todd Thomas, 45, and Jennifer Kaleaha Jones, 40, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Both Thomas and Jones are being held in the Lumpkin County Jail.

