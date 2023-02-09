Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home
Two people are facing drug and gun charges in north Georgia after deputies found massive amounts of drugs.
Lumpkin County deputies say they found enough drugs to constitute trafficking charges.
Inside the home, deputies found:
274 grams of methamphetamine
144 grams of cocaine
71 grams of heroin
27 grams of fentanyl
Marijuana
An AR-15 assault rifle
Christopher Todd Thomas, 45, and Jennifer Kaleaha Jones, 40, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
Both Thomas and Jones are being held in the Lumpkin County Jail.
