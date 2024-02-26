UPDATE: Man dead after car crashes into tree in Clark County

UPDATE: @4:05 a.m.

A man is dead after crashing his car into a tree in Clark County early Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. to the 8000 block Springfield Jamestown Road (State Route 72) near Old Clifton on initial reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a red 1999 Volkswagen Hatch Back was traveling northbound on State Route 72 when drove off the right side of the road, then overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a tree, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The driver, Keith Chadrick, 42, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to his injuries.

Mutual aid was provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Hustead EMS/Fire Department, Pitchin EMS/Fire Department, the Clark County Coroner’s Officer, and Maines Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

