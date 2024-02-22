Deputies find missing 11-year-old girl in Columbia County

A missing 11-year-old Augusta girl was found safe in Columbia County.

Lakelyn Rose Bryan, 11, went missing at 7 p.m. Tuesday night and was last seen walking on the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue toward Highland Park, according to previous reporting.

Bryan was found in Columbia County and was turned over to her family, according to a news release sent out Wednesday from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

