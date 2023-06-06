Deputies: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in Kissimmee pond

A four-year-old girl was found dead in a pond in Kissimmee Monday night.

Osceola County deputies were called to a home on Derby Drive around 7 p.m. after the girl was reported missing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl was last seen in the back yard with a family dog near a gated retention pond.

In a matter of minutes, deputies say the girl was no longer in view and the dog was seen swimming in the pond.

Osceola County Fire Rescue responded to the scene to assist with a search both through the air and on the ground with bloodhounds.

A dive team from the Orlando Fire Department also responded and ultimately found the girl deceased, submerged in the pond.

Forensics and Victims Crime Units were called to the scene to investigate.

The sheriff’s office described the girl’s death as a “tragic accident,” noting that there were no signs of foul play at the scene.

The girl was in Kissimmee visiting family, according to the sheriff’s office. Her next of kin has been notified of the incident.

