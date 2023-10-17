Deputies: Missing woman found dead near Lake Harney in Volusia

A missing woman last seen leaving a party in Osteen over the weekend was found dead Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Misty Mireles was recovered in a rural area northeast of Lake Harney after announcing a search for her Monday.

On a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen leaving a party between 3 and 4 a.m. Sunday on Underhill Branch Road. Mireles was spotted on foot wearing a camouflaged hoodie, the post said.

According to deputies, her body was found near Lake Harney Road. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant confirmed the family has been notified.

He said investigators do not suspect Mireles to be a victim of crime or foul play.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death at a later time.

